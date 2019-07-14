Paradise for some families means a trip to the race track, and for nearly 60 years a track in Geneva has been the place to be.

Paradise Speedway is celebrating decades as an attraction in Geneva for racing enthusiasts. You can cash in on the fun in a number of ways, including in go carts, quads, micro sprints, motorcycles, classics on dirt and more.

The quarter-mile long dirt track is open to people of all ages.

Track Manager Bill Glitch says there's something for the entire family to enjoy.

“It's not just guys; It's kids, boys, girls,” said Glitch. “They get involved in carting sometimes to start out. Then they progress through the ranks to cars. To get involved, come out to the track. It's inexpensive to get in, the foods good, the people are great. It’s known as the family track.”

Long-time competitors and spectators took time to share their love for the sport and what keeps them coming back.

"It's me and my husband. We have kids that are 12 and 7, and they both race,” said Chelsey Robinson of Hamlin. “You just get to see action. You get to see people trying to get first place, sometimes you see action with crashes, but really it's just the speed.”

Racing makes the world go round, at least at Paradise Speedway. Events take place every Saturday from April to September.