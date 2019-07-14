Authorities say a widespread power outage in Manhattan has left businesses without electricity and subway stations without power.
Power went out early Saturday evening in the Hell’s Kitchen, Upper West Side and Midtown West areas of Manhattan, according to the Con Ed Outage Map.
Just after 10 p.m., City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said the CEO of Con Ed told him that six sections of power were knocked out for effective neighborhoods, and that two of the sections had had power restored.
In a phone call to NY1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said preliminary info indicates there was a fire at a substation that triggered three other substations "to either go offline or to have a difficulty."
The FDNY says a transformer fire originated at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.
The MTA says power went out at four subway stations: 59th Street-Columbus Circle, 47th-50th Street/Rockefeller Center, 5th Avenue-53rd Street and 34th Street-Hudson Yards. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.
Subway service is affected on numerous lines. For more information, visit mta.info.
The power outages impacted Saturday night's Broadway shows. Per City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, all but three theaters closed due to the outages.
Madison Square Garden also confirmed that a Jennifer Lopez concert in the arena was forced to end early due to power issues, something that was widely reported on social media.
The outage comes on the 40th anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.