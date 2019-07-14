Authorities say a widespread power outage in Manhattan has left businesses without electricity and subway stations without power.

Con Edison says the number of customers affected by the outage is up to approximately 42,700. They say company crews are working to repair the problem. — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 14, 2019

Power went out early Saturday evening in the Hell’s Kitchen, Upper West Side and Midtown West areas of Manhattan, according to the Con Ed Outage Map.

Just after 10 p.m., City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said the CEO of Con Ed told him that six sections of power were knocked out for effective neighborhoods, and that two of the sections had had power restored.

UPDATE: I just spoke to CEO of ConEd...



6 sections of power were knocked out for effected neighborhoods.



2 are now restored!



The other 4 sections should be back up in the next two hours!



Thanks for your patience New Yorkers! — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) July 14, 2019

In a phone call to NY1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said preliminary info indicates there was a fire at a substation that triggered three other substations "to either go offline or to have a difficulty."

The FDNY says a transformer fire originated at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.

The MTA says power went out at four subway stations: 59th Street-Columbus Circle, 47th-50th Street/Rockefeller Center, 5th Avenue-53rd Street and 34th Street-Hudson Yards. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Subway service is affected on numerous lines. For more information, visit mta.info.

While Con Edison works to restore power in Manhattan, we encourage everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations.



We will continue to provide updates as soon as we have more information.



Your safety is our top priority. If you need emergency assistance, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/LsbgEih5BQ — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

The power outages impacted Saturday night's Broadway shows. Per City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, all but three theaters closed due to the outages.

Per @NYPDTimesSquare,

All Broadway theaters are closed due to the blackout except for the Winter Garden Theater, Nederlander Theater, and Lyceum Theatre. Please check with your venue for further details. — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) July 14, 2019 A tourist friend sent me this picture from Midtown Manhattan. He had tickets for King Kong. All Broadway shows have been cancelled. #poweroutage #Blackout pic.twitter.com/XgSoHbAqEO — Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) July 14, 2019

Madison Square Garden also confirmed that a Jennifer Lopez concert in the arena was forced to end early due to power issues, something that was widely reported on social media.

Due to power outage issues in parts of Manhattan, which included Madison Square Garden, tonight’s Jennifer Lopez show was forced to end early. We will follow up with ticket buyers to tonight’s show with more information as soon as we have it. — MSG (@TheGarden) July 14, 2019

The outage comes on the 40th anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.