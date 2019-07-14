ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in South Orlando.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 Saturday night on Trojan street near East Oak Ridge Road, just a few blocks away from Oak Ridge High school.

Deputies responded to this as a 911 emergency, but no word yet on what led to this shooting, or any information on the identity of the man who was killed.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have been out here working to piece together what happened since we arrived here about an hour ago.

Deputies say they are not searching for a suspect, and are not saying if anyone is in custody.