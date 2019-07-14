ORLANDO, Fla. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are expected to occur in 10 cities across the country Sunday, including in Florida.

PREVIOUS STORIES

From Chicago to California, large crowds gathered to protest the raids, which were originally announced for two weeks ago, but delayed by President Trump.

The President said ICE will focus on people with final deportation orders.

“They are going to take them back to their countries or take criminals out and put them in prison or put them in prisons in the country they came from," said Trump. "We are focused on criminals as much as we can.”

Father Jose Rodriguez, pastor at Episcopal Church of Nazareth in Orlando, doesn’t agree with the raids, however.

“Whether they are calling it 'final deportation orders,' we are talking about contributing members to society — families, parents, and fathers,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said at some point we need to talk about immigration reform.

“We need to stop this madness," he said. "We need to stop making people victims of rhetoric and stop making an America only safe for some families."

The church has teamed up with local organizations in the past to provide “Know Your Rights” workshops. They plan to have more in the future.