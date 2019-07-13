ORLANDO, Fla. — Hotter and drier weather are ahead for Central Florida this weekend while Barry makes landfall in Louisiana today.

Drier air is punching into Central Florida this weekend. This means there will be more heat and humidity with less rain to cool it down during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid-90s for most neighborhoods while heat indices will be around 98 to 102 degrees this afternoon.

Be sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water and to look before you lock. Don’t leave the kids or pets in the cars.

A ridge of high pressure will set up shop off to our east. This will allow the wind flow to be out of the east today.

The wind flow will shift more out of the south and southeast in the coming days. This wind pattern will keep the hot and humid conditions in place for the start of the week. Dry air higher up in the atmosphere will keep rain chances low.

The moisture in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will increase by mid to late week. This will boost the coverage of rain back 30 to 40 percent by week’s end. High temperatures will go from the mid-90s to the lower 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be very poor today with a minor trade swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The rip risk is moderate and it is always best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the ultraviolet index is at a nine.

If you’re boating, there’s a slight chance of showers and storms. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Barry will be making landfall today in Louisiana. The biggest threat will be the heavy rain and flooding. Its slow movement through the region will lead to severe even catastrophic flooding in areas. Forecast models are suggesting 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi with some areas potentially picking up as much as 25 inches.

There is a tropical wave that has become more organized over the past day midway between Cabo Verde Island and the Windward Islands. Development, if any, will be slow during the next few days while the cluster of showers and storms moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development in the coming days. Formation potential in the next 48 hours is only 10 percent and low at 20 percent in the next 5 days.

