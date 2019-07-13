ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida state senator is calling for a probe of the SunPass fiasco.

Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, this week requested the Senate Committee on Infrastructure and Security to hold hearings on the toll system, days after the Florida transportation security decided not to renew its contract with Conduent to manage SunPass.

Ever since Conduent switched to a new customer service system last year there have been several issues with billing, including a backlog in SunPass transactions that ran into the millions, and people getting bills for errant transactions.

Conduent has been fined $8.3 million so far by the state. FDOT also ordered Conduent to bring in extra customer representatives to help deal with the issues and lower call wait times.

Taddeo said Infrastructure Committee chairman Tom Lee has agreed to work in a bipartisan manner to make the hearings happen.

“We need to have hearings so we get to the bottom of it," Taddeo said. "I commend [the transportation secretary] for saying he is not going to renew the second half of the contract. That is great news, but now we need to know what did we do wrong, what did they do wrong, what can we do different so we can make sure this never happens again.”

Taddeo says those hearings should happen sometime in the fall.

If you have concerns about your SunPass bill, the number to call is 1-888-865-5352.