People from all across the Capital Region and beyond are attending the 12th annual Troy Pig Out. The event has a little something for everyone: great food, live music, and so much fun.

Attendees were all smiles, saying they were so happy to be enjoying the sunny, warm day at the festival.

Not to mention the sizzling, delicious treats that were present like turkey legs, ribs, half chickens, pork shanks, pulled pork and more.

There was also a hot dog eating contest, where an attendee named Josh walked away with the winning title.

"The day's been great. There's a lot of things going on here, we have some live music, lots of food vendors, and local restaurants have their trucks out so it's been a good day and the weather's really nice out," Josh said.

The festival serves as the perfect opportunity for some to head upstate and enjoy time with family. Some, like Jayden Cunningham from Brooklyn, who's visiting his cousin Kaylen King, stopped by the festivities.

"We're just here to hang out and the food is really good. I wish I could do this every weekend," Cunningham said.

And for Slidin' Dirty owner Tim Taney, who's serving up only pork dishes at the event, the festival has sentimental value.

"It's a little nostalgic. We started our business as a food truck, this was one of the first events we did, and so to be able to come back and now have a restaurant in Troy, and still be able to come and do this event, it means a lot for us," Taney said.

Taney says it's a wonderful event to show how the communities in the Capital Region can come together.

"We've got vendors from Schenectady, Albany, Troy, all coming together at an event like this so, it's pretty great," Taney said.

The festivities continue until 9 p.m. on the Riverfront in Troy.

