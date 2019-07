ORLANDO, Fla. — Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will get a hero's welcome home Tuesday in Orlando from their soccer team.

The Orlando Pride will host a party at Lion's Pride Orlando on Church Street, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Forward Alex Morgan, Defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris helped the U.S. Women's soccer team win its fourth FIFA World Cup trophy.

The ladies took part in a ticker-tape parade in New York City last week.

The three ladies also play for the Orlando Pride.