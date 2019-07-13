FLORIDA — As undocumented immigrants brace for ICE raids expected to begin this weekend, "Lights for Liberty" protests were held across the country calling for an end to immigrant detention centers.

Lights for Liberty events focused on conditions for immigrants and refugees at border detention centers. Protesters said the goal is to "shine a light" on what they say is "abuse" taking place at the facilities.

Protesters in Tampa

About 500 people came out to one the rallies in Florida, which was held at Tampa's Centennial Park in Ybor City.

"I'm here because I believe that this is such a stain on America. It grieves me deeply the way that people are being treated," said Connie Uebel.

Some people attending were immigrants themselves who now work as advocates. They said no one should be in a detention facility if they're not charged with a crime.

"We need a system that works for everybody. We need a system that humanely treats mothers and doesn't separate families from each other. We need a system that is giving proper treatment to children in these facilities," said Aida Mackic, who helped organize the rally.

The group marched through the streets as questions mount about conditions inside the detention centers.

"You know, what are you going to do? What do you go back to? They want to send these people back but back to what," said Greg Uebel.

Protesters in Orlando

The Lights for Liberty event in Orlando drew around 200 people to Lake Eola Park.

Sheri Smyth helped organize the Lights for Liberty event in Orlando.

"Refugees deserve to be treated as trauma survivors because it’s what they are. These are people who have been through hell and back to get here, and we are their dream. We are the promise of better, and they deserve that from us," Smyth said.

Their goal was to peacefully protest what they're calling inhumane conditions where immigrants are being held. Those involved in the Lights for Liberty movement plan to keep calling attention to what's happening at the border and demanding change.

"The way the administration is handling removing people from their homes, tearing apart families, separating children, that’s not American, that’s not an American value, that’s not how we do things in this country," Smyth said.



Protestors said there are no easy solutions to immigration, but they said they hope the event sends a message that America is a place of refuge, where all voices can be heard.