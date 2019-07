WINSTON SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is announcing two new deals for their birthday celebrations.

From July 15 - 21, they're launching an all new Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with sprinkles.

 

On Friday, July 19, things get even sweeter. Krispy Kreme is giving away $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase.

Krispy Kreme was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937.