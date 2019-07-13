ORLANDO, Fla. — Some volunteers from Central Florida are already in Louisiana, and others on the way to help out people affected by Tropical Storm Barry .

The American Red Cross of Central Florida says about ten of its volunteers are already on the way or already on the ground in Louisiana.

Dozens more are on stand-by to head there if conditions continue to worsen, which is expected as Barry bears down on the area.

Ron and Elaine Gregory came to the Red Cross Friday morning to check-in and begin loading up supplies.

"We know there's going to be chaos, and you have to be prepared and you have to be able to jump in where you're needed. You're trained on specific things but there are other things we can do,” said Elaine Gregory.

“It’s the enjoyment of helping people out when they need it the most,” said Ron Gregory.

The Gregorys have lived through storms here in Central Florida and trained with the Red Cross during Hurricane Michael in the panhandle, but this will be their first official deployment as trained volunteers.

The couple is on standby to head to Louisiana towards the end of the next week, but that could change depending on how bad flooding gets.​