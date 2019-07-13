COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A parade through Cocoa Beach kicks off a weekend of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Thirteen former astronauts will ride in corvettes before the crowds, mirroring the celebration that happened 50 years ago.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and proceeds down A1A to 1st Street South at the city of Cocoa Beach parking garage.

Then there's a street party starting at 11:30 a.m. on Minutemen Causeway.

Then on Sunday, about 600 NASA workers will gather at Kennedy Space Center for the Apollo 11 anniversary workers reunion.