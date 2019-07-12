NATIONWIDE — About 180,000 smoke alarms are under a recall because they may not activate in a fire.

Feds: Smoke alarms being recalled may not go off in a fire

180,000 alarms were sold online by Universal Security Instruments

If alarm doesn't sound when test button is pressed, contact company

The alarms, sold by Universal Security Instruments, are battery-powered ionized smoke and fire alarms and were sold online between July 2015 and December 2016 for about $20. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they have a misaligned internal switch that may prevent them from properly activating.

They have model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

The company has gotten more than 130 reports of the alarms failing to activate during installation.

If you have one, you should immediately check it by pressing the test button to make sure it does make a sound; that will indicate that it's working. If the smoke alarm doesn't activate, you should contact Universal Security Instruments for a replacement.