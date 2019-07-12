KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County was shaped by tourism, citrus and agriculture. A new exhibit dives into the history of the county.

Here are five things to know about the new Homegrown Florida Exhibit in Kissimmee:

1. Homegrown Florida is a temporary exhibit at the Osceola County Welcome Center & History Museum . Artifacts have been taken from the archives to illustrate the way Florida used to be in the early 1900s.

"Everyone forgets that 192 and Celebration area, that was pretty much all citrus," Michelle Finnegan, the curator said.

2. Citrus is a major theme throughout the museum, which has several interactive elements. For example, kids can build a citrus tree out of Velcro and plastic limes, oranges and lemons. Adults might find nostalgia in the old school packaging that stuck to the citrus crates.

3. Other big industries for Florida, and especially Osceola County, were cattle, agriculture and turpentine. Scenes and displays are sprinkled throughout the building, including taxidermy.

4. Homegrown Florida celebrates early tourism.

"Tourism, when it started in Osceola County, was more toward the eco-tourism and doing 'outdoorsy' things like fishing, hunting," said Finnegan. A really old fishing pole, golf club and golf cart are on display.

5. Admission is free. The exhibit is here through Oct. 15.