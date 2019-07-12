MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff's Office say a homeowner armed with an AR-15 shot and killed two intruders and was injured himself during a home invasion robbery Wednesday night.

Two other suspects could be charged in murder of accomplices

Two other robbery suspects, 19-year old Robert Hamilton of Ocala and 22-year old Seth Rodriquez of Belleview, are charged with multiple felonies, and may be charged with the murder of their two accomplices.

The home invasion took place in a rural neighborhood in the city of Summerfield. The homeowner told deputies he reached for his AR-15 rifle when he heard people entering at the front and the back of his house.

Some neighbors think he did the right thing. A nearby neighbor was relieved to hear the homeowner survived the ordeal, and approved of how he handled himself.

Deputies have not released the name of the homeowner, but they say that he is in stable condition at the Ocala Regional Hospital.​