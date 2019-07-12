ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The grades are in for Central Florida’s schools, and some schools showed vast improvement.

Rock Springs Elementary went from C grade to A grade

Principal Nathan Hay says they worked with students one-on-one

Many parents use these grades from the Florida Department of Education to figure out where they want to send their children.

Rock Springs Elementary School in Orange County Public Schools hasn’t seen an A grade since 2012, and it had been at a C since 2016.

But Principal Nathan Hay says they worked hard to turn that around this year.

So he and his leadership team met with struggling students one-on-one and helped them focus on improvement rather than perfection.

“It’s not about getting a 100 percent, it’s about beating yourself. If you score a level one on an assessment okay, do better next year, try your best, and as long as the kids try their best, they’ll be successful,” Hay said.

He knew the kids needed some extra incentive, so he offered them a chance to humiliate their principal.

“What I did was give them some options… (one) option was dressing up in a unicorn onesie with a tutu and doing the floss in every classroom, and then the (other) option was to dress up in a dress and a wig and makeup in everything,” Hay said.

The students were so excited about it, they drew pictures of what he would look like in a dress, but they weren’t satisfied with just one option.

“So then they started chanting, ‘both, both, both!’ And I said, ‘You know what kids, if you get this school to an A, I will do both,’ and they just got so excited,” Hay said.

And get an A they did — so now their hope will become a reality. Principal Hay will dress up as a unicorn with a tutu the Thursday of the first week of school, and in a dress with makeup on the Friday of the first week of school.

It’s not just the kids who are excited.

“I can’t wait to see Mr. Hay dressed in a unicorn costume and a tutu,” said parent Mindy Fox.

Fox is the former PTA president at Rock Springs, and Jami DePascale is the current president.

Both say they couldn’t be happier knowing their children now go to an A school.

“It’s showing our staff our teachers, everyone’s working together to improve the education for our children,” DePascale said.

These parents say it makes the school and area as a whole look good. But most of all, it shows how hard the kids worked.

Rock Springs wasn’t the only school to show improvement, Lake Weston Elementary went from an F to a B grade.

But some schools in Orange County went down in a grade like Sadler, Orange Center, and Shenandoah elementary schools, among others.