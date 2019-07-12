DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has used the same Tasers for the last five years, but soon they will be discontinued — that is why the agency is exploring some upgraded replacements.

On Thursday, they tested out one of their top picks: the AXON Taser 7 . Here what you need to know about it:

1) More Powerful

The models that the department uses now emit 19 pulses a second. The Taser 7 is stronger with 22 pulses a second.

Demonstrators explained that extra power would incapacitate the subject immediately and not allow them to get any closer to the officer.

2) More Accurate

The Taser 7 is more accurate and has a green light that is visible to the officers in the daytime to help them aim. It also has a second cartridge so the officers have the ability to shoot again.

“I have been on the ground wrestling with people where I’ve got secondary hits from it just by the wires, because it had missed and did not get a full connection, and as you grapple with the person, it makes another connection, and the next thing you know you're all getting lit up,​" said Police Chief Craig Capri.

3) More training

The Taser 7 comes with situational training scenarios that the officers can go through to learn how to use the Taser and how to be empathetic when doing so.

"Any training, any technology we can get out to the officers in the street as quick as we can to make them do their jobs more effectively and (safer) by all means we are going to do it,” Capri said.

4) First in Volusia

If Daytona Beach Police decide to buy these Tasers, they will be the first in Volusia County to have them.

“Here at Daytona Beach Police Department , we are going to embrace all new technology, we are going to jump on it and get it, so we can have our officers have the best, best equipment out there, so they can do their job and protect our citizens,”​ Capri said.

5) Price Point

Right now, DBPD has not determined how much it would cost to equip every officer with a new Taser, but Capri says it does not matter.

“I don't put a price on stuff like that," said Capri. "At the end of the day, it is going to save lives. You don't go cheap on officer safety, and you don’t go cheap on safety to the citizens”​

The department is still in talks when it comes to actually purchasing the Tasers, but Capri hopes to start phasing them in in December.