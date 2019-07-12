It's been sitting vacant in Buffalo for quite some time.

Construction continues on TriCo Plant

Plans call for mixed use facility

Set to be fully operational in 2021

"And no one could figure out what they wanted to do with it," said Peter Krog, The Krog Group CEO.

Developer Peter Krog, of the Krog Group in Orchard Park, did.

After two years of delays, construction of the TriCo building on Washington Street is underway.

"A cornerstone coming in to the city on Route 33. It's the first thing you see. And it took us a long time to really come up with a plan that worked," said Krog.

Plans call for crews to tear out the center of the building to allow for more light.

An update on the mixed-use redevelopment of the TriCo plant in #Buffalo. Design planners are working again today at the #KrogGroup in #OrchardPark on plans for commercial space, apartments and extended stay hotel rooms with developer @Harthotels. The story, later @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/iNSHS1LEdK — Mark Goshgarian (@Mark_Goshgarian) July 12, 2019

The $80 million project also features more than 130 apartments, commercial space, parking for 250 cars and more than 100 extended-stay hotel rooms.

"It's a real key. Key to the city of Buffalo. It's kind of a half-way point between the downtown and the medical corridor," said Krog.

Those extended-stay hotel rooms are being designed almost like apartments, complete with a full fridge and cooking area for those looking to stay weeks, or even months.

"A medical patient, or their family, or both," said David Hart, Hart Hotels Inc., president and CEO.

Hart, along with the project's architect, engineer and planning group from both companies, met on Friday in Orchard Park to design each room.

Hart says the independent hotel will be centrally located in the heart of the city.

"Continuing education, of course the medical school's on the campus now, and it could be any other person related to the medical community and we're right on the doorstep," said Hart.

Krog says he hopes to have the entire project completed by 2021.