Sporting goods store "Herb" Philipson’s will hold an auction nine months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to court documents, bidding on the sale of assets will happen later this month.

An auction is scheduled for July 24 at the Courthouse and Federal Building in Utica, with a sale hearing afterward.

A new owner took over the company last March and when the company filed for bankruptcy in October, the new owner said this was an effort to restructure.