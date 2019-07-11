NATIONWIDE -- Twitter experienced a worldwide outage Thursday that prevented users from being able to access the social media site.

Twitter experiences worldwide outage

Users were unable to access the site for about an hour

Users who tried to access the website during the outage saw an error message that said, "Something is technically wrong." Mobile users received a message saying, "Tweets aren't loading right now."

The outage began at about 2:45 p.m. ET, according to the website DownDetector.com.

Most Twitter users were able to access the site again shortly before 4 p.m.

"The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing," Twitter said in a status update. "Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible."