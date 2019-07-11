ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Oviedo man who is serving a 40-year sentence for molesting a girl briefly escaped from a prison in South Florida on Thursday.
- Jason Revis found after large search
- Convicted in 2015 for molesting a 10-year-old girl
- Revis is serving a 40-year prison sentence
Jason Revis, 37, was missing Thursday morning from his dorm at Dade Correctional Institution in Florida City, Florida, prompting a large-scale search, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
He was found a few hours later.
Details were not immediately released.
The Florida DOC warned residents on Twitter about Revis, a former Army staff sergeant.
"If anyone sees the inmate, do not approach, call 911 immediately," the DOC tweeted.
Seminole-Brevard Circuit Judge Debra S. Nelson sentenced Revis to four decades in prison on January 27, 2015 in Sanford.
Jurors found Revis guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 10-year-old Seminole County girl.
He attacked her in September 2011.