ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Oviedo man who is serving a 40-year sentence for molesting a girl briefly escaped from a prison in South Florida on Thursday.

Jason Revis, 37, was missing Thursday morning from his dorm at Dade Correctional Institution in Florida City, Florida, prompting a large-scale search, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

He was found a few hours later.

Details were not immediately released.

The Florida DOC warned residents on Twitter about Revis, a former Army staff sergeant.

"If anyone sees the inmate, do not approach, call 911 immediately," the DOC tweeted.

Seminole-Brevard Circuit Judge Debra S. Nelson sentenced Revis to four decades in prison on January 27, 2015 in Sanford.

Jurors found Revis guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 10-year-old Seminole County girl.

He attacked her in September 2011.