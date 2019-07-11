ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County youth services deputy charged with domestic battery grabbed a woman he lives with by her neck and pulled her hair, a Sheriff's investigation determined.

Deputy Brett Lawrence Bailey was arrested just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with one count of domestic violence battery.

Witnesses told investigators that Bailey got physical with the woman on more than one occasion.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 20 while sitting at home, “Mr. Bailey was upset and grabbed her by the neck and pulled her hair.”



The woman told detectives she did not fight back, because it only makes it worse. The deputy who responded to the call asked the woman whether the grab was considered aggressive, and she replied, “Yes.”

She also told investigators that the alleged attacks happened before. According to the affidavit, the woman said while on a cruise in January 2019, she was “struck by Mr. Bailey and knocked unconscious.”

The affidavit also says the woman told investigators that her dog recently was killed, and Bailey admitted he threw it in a dumpster. He also made a comment insinuating he was the one who killed it, she said.

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty," Sheriff John Mina said in a released statement. "I have a zero tolerance policy toward domestic violence; these allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public."

Bailey was hired in June 2013 and worked in the Youth Services Division, the Sheriff's Office said. He has been relieved of all duties without pay while the case is under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies will release the results of their investigation when it’s complete.