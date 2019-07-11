Shopping at Walmart is now faster than ever. The store in Cicero has a new Pick-Up Tower.

When you order your products online, you'll get an email with a barcode. Then you can go to the store whenever you want.

You then go to the tower; scan the code from your phone, and the tower dispenses your item. If it's a larger item, you can find it in one of the lockers, which will unlock with your code.

Walmart staff members say it saves time for them and the customers.

"It's like a vending machine," said Denise Porter, E-Commerce Assistant Manager at Walmart in Cicero. "You scan your scan code, and then it brings down your merchandise. It's just like if you went in and you bought a coke."

This tower is part of a state-wide improvement effort Walmart announced last year. The company is designating $68 million toward improvement and innovation in its New York stores.