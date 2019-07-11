ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are investigating an early-morning explosion at a KFC in Eden.

The KFC on Van Buren Road in Eden exploded early Thursday morning.

The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Shocking footage from a nearby drug store shows the exact moment a KFC in Eden exploded! Miraculously, no one was injured in the blast. The cause is still under investigation.

MORE: https://t.co/KaJkdXX0qS pic.twitter.com/O9IcN8VKo2 — Spectrum News Triad (@SpecNewsTriad) July 12, 2019

#HappeningNow early morning explosion at a KFC in #Eden is under investigation. N Van Buren Road is CLOSED. Find an alternate route if possible. @SpecNewsTriad @JustinQberry pic.twitter.com/4qwLwnJPBk — Giuli Frendak (@JuliewithaGonTV) July 11, 2019

Emergency officials report getting several 911 calls from that area from residents saying their houses shook and felt like an earthquake.

The entire area surrounding the KFC, both the north and south bound lanes of Van Buren Road and Highway 14, between Moore Street and Stadium Drive are closed.

#UPDATE Crews are pushing the debris from the KFC restaurant explosion off N Van Buren Rd. They hope to have the road open as soon as possible. Live update coming up on @SpecNewsTriad pic.twitter.com/7EOW2niwUS — Giuli Frendak (@JuliewithaGonTV) July 11, 2019

There is no confirmed word on injuries right now, and police do not know what caused the explosion. Authorities are using a drone to take photos for the investigation, which could take a week to complete.

Mayor Neville Hall says he's just thankful the explosion happened while nobody was in the restaurant. He says in the daytime it could have been a lot worse.

A KFC spokesperson just told me, “We are devastated by this incident, but most importantly we are grateful that all of our restaurant team members are safe and no one was injured... We are cooperating directly with the investigating agencies as they work to determine the cause.” — Kaitlin Miller (@kmillerreports) July 11, 2019