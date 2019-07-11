ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are investigating an early-morning explosion at a KFC in Eden.
- The KFC on Van Buren Road in Eden exploded early Thursday morning.
- The cause is under investigation.
- No injuries were reported.
Police say the explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Emergency officials report getting several 911 calls from that area from residents saying their houses shook and felt like an earthquake.
The entire area surrounding the KFC, both the north and south bound lanes of Van Buren Road and Highway 14, between Moore Street and Stadium Drive are closed.
There is no confirmed word on injuries right now, and police do not know what caused the explosion. Authorities are using a drone to take photos for the investigation, which could take a week to complete.
Mayor Neville Hall says he's just thankful the explosion happened while nobody was in the restaurant. He says in the daytime it could have been a lot worse.
