NATIONWIDE -- Free Slurpee Day is back at 7-Eleven.

Customers can pick up the free drink from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If one free Slurpee is not enough, customers can snag another by using the 7-Eleven app. After scanning their free drink, a coupon will appear in the app for a free Slurpee (any size) that can be redeemed the next day.

The coupon is valid for 30 days.

"7-Eleven Day has become the busiet day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals," said Raj Kapoor, senior VP of fresh food and proprietary beverages, in a statement.

The chain estimates it will give away 9 million free Slurpees across the U.S. today.