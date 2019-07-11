DURHAM – Former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson can add another accolade to his already impressive list.

Zion Williamson was honored as the best college athlete this past season.

Williamson played one season for Duke and led them to the Elite Eight.

He was selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft last month.

On Wednesday night the forward was honored with an “ESPY” for the top college athlete of the year.

Williamson was in attendance to accept the award and thanked his teammates and coaching staff during his time at Duke University.

“I love Duke. Wish I could’ve stayed a second year, but I had other things to do.”



Zion making everyone laugh after winning the ESPY for Best College Athlete 😂 pic.twitter.com/wb0qEFlQxX — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

