DURHAM – Former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson can add another accolade to his already impressive list.
- Zion Williamson was honored as the best college athlete this past season.
- Williamson played one season for Duke and led them to the Elite Eight.
- He was selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft last month.
On Wednesday night the forward was honored with an “ESPY” for the top college athlete of the year.
Williamson was in attendance to accept the award and thanked his teammates and coaching staff during his time at Duke University.
Williamson was selected first overall by the Pelicans in last month’s draft after just one season at Duke.
