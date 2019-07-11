A third Sonic location is coming to the Capital Region and work is getting started.

Sonic officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday at the Mount Hope Commons on Southern Boulevard in Albany. They say the plan is to hire about 100 people to staff the new Sonic.

And the company wants to open five more locations in the area. Director of Operations Mel Hathaway says Sonic has a unique appeal for customers.

"Sonic is like an old style, old school drive-in,” Hathaway said. “We're going to have skating car hops, rollerblading and roller-skating out to your car with the orders. The ice cream is really unparalleled in the area, all the different combinations we have. And just having great people serve food in a quick and efficient manner. That's really what makes us different."

The company is looking at opening a Sonic in Queensbury, Saratoga, Clifton Park, Malta, and Amsterdam.

The one in Albany is expected to open at the end of August.