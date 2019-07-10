PORT ORANGE, Fla. — An auto shop employee is facing video voyeurism charges after police investigators say he secretly filmed two female customers while they used the restroom.

Auto shop worker accused of filming women in bathroom

Investigators: Woman found recording device, went to police

Ryan Wilkins, who works at the Firestone Complete Auto care on South Williamson Boulevard, is also facing charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, Port Orange Police said.

Investigators say that one of the women reported finding recording device while she was in the restroom June 30 and went to police.

Firestone's legal department is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Detectives said they're still working to determine whether there were other women secretly filmed.