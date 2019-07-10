NATIONWIDE — Buns for burgers and hot dogs sold at grocery stores across the country are being recalled because pieces of hard plastic may be found in them.

Flowers Foods 8, 12-count hot dog and burger buns recalled

Small, hard plastic pieces possibly in the product

Customers should return product to store for refund

Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling products sold at retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The buns were sold in eight-count and 12-count packages under brands such as Wonder, Nature's Own, Publix, Market Pantry (Target), Great Value (Walmart), Piggly Wiggly, Sedanos, SE Grocers brands, and 7-Eleven. They have "best-by" dates of either July 18 or July 19, 2019.

A full list is available on the Food and Drug Administration website. Head there to check the UPC codes and see whether you have one of the recalled products.

If you do, consumers are told to discard the buns or return them to the store for a full refund.