ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Disney World employees were scratched by a feral cat that tested positive for rabies in the Epcot area, but neither worker had contact with park guests, Disney said Wednesday.

A 60-day rabies alert was issued Monday after the infected cat was found near the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, according to Health Department officials.

Both Disney employees were treated and have returned to work, the Disney spokesperson said. The employees did not test positive for rabies, according to a Health Department spokesperson.

The area placed under the alert is a two-mile radius around I-4 and Epcot Center Drive.

Health officials have asked residents and visitors in the area to avoid feral cats and dogs, as well as wild animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is a potentially deadly disease that affects the nervous system. It typically spreads through saliva, and humans can become infected through a bite wound or a scratch, according to health officials.

The Health Department recommends that anyone bitten by a suspected rabid animal should wash the wound with soap and water and then seek medical attention. They should also report the incident to Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.