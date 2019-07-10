DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Officers have been very busy the last few days — over the Monday and Tuesday, there were six shootings across the city.

Chief Craig Capri says dispute was between 2 rival gangs

One of the shootings happened on Tuesday on the corner of Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Walnut Street, where one person was shot and killed.

“I told everyone, ‘Hey get down, there is shooting, and the customer got down,’ and we just waited and they drove off,” said Ian Turner, who was working at a barbershop right across the street when the shooting happened.

He said he saw the victim trying to run away.

"I’ve never seen it like that. I mean, times have changed,”​ Turner said.

Investigators determined that all six of the shootings that happened over a 48-hour window are connected.

“It’s basically a disturbance between two groups, two rival groups, that are fighting, believe it or not, over rap music and drugs,” said Chief Craig Capri of the Daytona Beach Police Department .

To fight this, Daytona Beach Police launched their “Operation Summer Heat” task force. It focuses on gun violence and gets more officers on the street.

“Since we started this operation yesterday on the streets, we wrote 66 tickets so far, we’ve made nine felony arrests, nine misdemeanor arrests. We seized a bunch of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin," Capri said. “We recovered four guns, two of those guns are possibly going to be linked to these cases here, so everything is coming together less than 24 hours after that unfortunate chain of events.”

Three of the people arrested are suspects in the shootings. Police have also identified a 17-year-old person of interest in connection to the shooting death. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Turner says he hopes Operation Summer Heat will keep this from happening again.

“When you are around, just seeing police presence or seeing a car parked here, or police officers walking in there, it’s more of a deterrent,” Ian Turner. "They will be less likely to do something, because I know officers are watching.”

The operation is set to continue for several weeks and will send one message, the police chief said.

“We are not going to tolerate this here in in Daytona Beach, we refuse to tolerate that," Capri said. "We have a zero tolerance for gun violence, any kind of gun crime, and if you do that in the city, we are going to come after you."