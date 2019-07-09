Several development projects are underway along Main Street, including at the Glennie, and former AM&A's Department Store.

Projects all part of city's revitalization

City also wants to open street to vehicle traffic

If approved, construction could take 2-3 years

City leaders say the initiatives create jobs, drive investment and stimulate confidence.

The city announced on Monday it applied for a federal grant to open Main Street to vehicles down to the waterfront.

Area business leaders and visitors say the moves will help Buffalo's revitalization.

"I would like it that way. I think it should go back to that and I think people would be more willing to come out their offices. And they would build, you know, little shops and things like that," said Sandra Magiera, of Williamsville.

"After construction is over, we'll have more people that'll be able to see our business just driving by to know that it's there. That's for sure," said Crystal Shearer, E Cafe at The Glennie owner.

If given the green light, construction could take two to three years to complete.