INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is accused of tampering with ice cream at an Indian Shores restaurant, including spitting into containers and urinating on an ice cream maker.

Jung Soon Wypcha was charged by Indian Shores Police with criminal mischief and violating the state's tampering act.

The incidents occurred between June 17 and June 22 at LuLu's Ice Cream on Gulf Boulevard, according to an affidavit obtained Tuesday by Spectrum Bay News 9.

According to police, surveillance video caught Wypcha "picking her nose" then sticking her fingers in ice cream, which happened June 17.

On June 22, she urinated in an ice cream bucket used to churn homemade ice cream.

Another video depicted Wypcha spitting into a product.

The business told police that about $2,000 worth of damage was done to their products. The business closed for public safety, but the affidavit didn't make it clear if it re-opened.

