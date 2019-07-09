ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert for an area near Disney World.

Rabies alert issued for area in southwest Orange County

Cat with rabies found near Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive

Health officials say cat may have infected other animals in the area

The 60-day alert includes a 2-mile radius around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, health officials said in a notice released Monday night.

A cat found in that area tested positive for rabies and prompted the alert.

Health officials said the cat may have infected other animals in the area.

People in the area are urged to avoid contact with feral cats, stray dogs and wildlife such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and coyotes.

"Domestic or wild animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies could be infected by an animal that has rabies," the notice read.

Anyone that has been bitten or scratched by a cat in the rabies alert area should seek medical attention and contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.