ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Most know them as a feeder of the community, volunteers packing a massive warehouse on a daily basis to sort and re-package goods.

Humbl and Second Harvest Food Bank team up to help feed children in Central Florida

For each meal purchased at the restaurant, a meal will be donated to a child

Each dollar raised will feed four children

Fewer know that their commercial kitchen doubles as a classroom for adults, hungry for change, free training and a shot at a career in culinary arts.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is leveraging a new partnership to extend its reach to more children.

It's an alliance in which the food bank's VP of development Greg Higgerson calls a "natural connection".

"This is a perfect marriage, a perfect match for what they’re doing," he said. "They're trying to provide really wholesome food for people and so are we."



The Orlando-area food bank is working with the newly-opened Windermere restaurant, Humbl , to feed hungry kids.

With each meal purchased the restaurant will "donate" a meal to a child.

According to Higgerson, each dollar they raise will feed four children.​

"To have a business partner actually build into their business model in an ongoing way, is really great," said Higgerson.

While 170,000 children in Central Florida are at "high risk" of being hungry, Higgerson explained that the partnership is projected to reach about 70,000 plus children a year.

"For us, that's what business means: an opportunity to take that platform and invest in the lives of others," said Humbl's CEO Paul Mascia.

Mascia said that the restaurant will also be sourcing products from The Villages and will provide Central Florida with a plant-based, fast-casual dining experience, under the guiding eye of a world-renowned chef.

"We were seeking out the best plant-based chef we could find. We came across Matthew Kenney," Mascia said.

Kenney said that he began his culinary conquests "lightening traditional foods," but over time, became increasingly interested in how food makes people feel.

"I decided to dedicate my career and personal choices to plant-based. It's very clean food," he said.



Kenney opened his first plant-based restaurant in New York in 2002.

In 2011 the chef moved to Los Angeles and began to grow the concept on the West Coast.

Years later, he is now tied to around 30 restaurants that span the globe.

"There are guests that really need this, want it. As opposed to L.A. where you have 100 plant-based restaurants. It's really inspiring," he said.

As for Higgerson, he finds inspiration in the notion that this partnership could have a ripple effect.

"I think it could inspire lots of other businesses to look at their models and say, 'You know, we can make a difference and make a profit at the same time,'" he said.



Humbl is located along Winter Garden Vineland Road and is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The company plans to open two more restaurants in Central Florida in the coming months.