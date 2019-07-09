BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A man accused of stealing clothing from a store and hurting a police officer while trying to get away appeared in court Tuesday.
Justin Gentgen, 33, is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $36,000 bond.
He is charged with shoplifting from the Bealls Outlet on Eau Gallie Boulevard. Investigators say he also knocked down a police officer in the parking lot when she tried to arrest him.
The officer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.
Gentgen was caught later in the afternoon.
His arraignment is set for August 6.