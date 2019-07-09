For the first time in over 20 years, a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses will not take place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Visit Rochester President Don Jeffries says they are working to bring the group back to the city at alternative spaces for 2020. He says the biggest impact to our community will be the loss of business for local hotels.

Blue Cross Arena officials say they made themselves available for the event this summer and offered services, including security, emergency technicians, and janitorial support at the lowest possible cost.

Spectrum News is awaiting a response from organizers on why it is not being held.