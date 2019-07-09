ORLANDO, Fla. – El Al Israel Airlines on Tuesday launched service between Orlando and Tel Aviv.

Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as other officials were at Orlando International Airport to mark the occasion.

The new service will include weekly direct flights between Orlando International Airport and Ben Gurion Airport. Flights from Orlando to Tel Aviv will take off on Tuesdays, as will flights from Tel Aviv to Orlando.

Flights will operate seasonally in the summer.

El Al Israel Airline's first flight from Orlando departed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.