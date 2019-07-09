ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A construction worker fell into a hole outside Disney's Animal Kingdom, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 2 p.m. to assist Reedy Creek firefighters with an "industrial accident" call at the park.

Visitors reported seeing several emergency vehicles in the parking lot.

The worker fell in a "small" hole inside a construction zone next to the rideshare pickup and drop-off area in the parking lot. The worker, who is not a Disney World employee, was transported to a hospital.

The area where the worker fell is part of a construction project to revamp the entrance at the park. Permits for the project were filed back in February. Construction is also underway at Magic Kingdom and Epcot to make improvements to the entrances at those parks.