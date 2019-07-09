FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday the Bunnell City Commission denied the appeal of a cold weather shelter to stay open, effectively shutting them down.

This comes after people who live in Bunnell near the The Sheltering Tree say it attracts drug addicts and the homeless, who trash their neighborhood and city.

"I'm here on behalf of my granddaughter and my great-granddaughter who can't even go out in their yard for the disgusting things that are out there," said one woman who spoke during public comment.

They accused surrounding communities of wanting to pass off their homeless population to them.

"They don't want the drunks, the vagrants, the vandals, the thieves, they don't want them in their backyard, but they're perfectly fine to shove it down our throat and put it in my backyard," said another resident of Bunnell.

The city also says in the 11 years the shelter has operated, the group has not registered as a business with the city.

The area is zoned for single family residential, and they denied the special exemption in Monday's vote.

"This is not a moral issue, there's nobody on this board who is not generous who is not caring, who is not giving, this is a zoning issue," Vice Mayor John Rogers said.

The shelter provides a place to sleep when the temperatures dip down below 40 degrees.

They also feed the homeless and needy every Wednesday and provide financial assistance to the nearly homeless.

Shelter Vice Chairman Martin Collins told the stories of several people who had taken refuge at the shelter.

"She had fled domestic violence in Tampa, she was sleeping in her car, hopeless and alone she found out that the shelter was open and she was so thankful for that warm bed," Collins said.

Collins says the shelter is the only one of its kind in Flagler County and if they get shut down the problem will only get worse.

"An illness can keep them from paying the utility bill and we help them out to prevent homelessness, so we would argue there would be more homeless if we weren't here," he said.

Now that the board has denied the appeal, the shelter can no longer operate out of the First United Methodist Church in Bunnell.

Shelter leaders say they'll work on finding a new location, and want to work with Flagler County and other cities as well.

They said they are also considering legal action against the city.