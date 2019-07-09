ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A program assistant at Westridge Middle School in Orange County is in custody after being accused of molesting four students, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Westridge Middle employee accused of lewd/lascivious molestation

Sheriff's Office says 4 alleged victims have come forward

Milly Andy Michel, 29, arrested on 10 counts

Milly Andy Michel, 29, who has been an employee with Orange County Public Schools since 2014, has been charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of false imprisonment, and four counts of “offenses against students by authority figures.”

The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that deputies arrested him.

According to an arrest affidavit, Orange County deputies spoke to four alleged victims who accused Michel of touching them inappropriately.

All four described Michel not only touching them inappropriately on multiple occasions, but he also would allegedly give them rides, text them, bring them to his home, and buy them lunch.

An Orange County Public Schools spokesperson says Michel has been placed on administrative leave since May, pending the outcome of the district's internal investigation.

According to Westridge's principal in a message to parents Tuesday, Michel has not been in a classroom since being placed on administrative leave.

Michel also previously worked as a paraprofessional before becoming a personal assistant at Westridge. He also previously worked at Jones High School.

Spectrum News 13 asked OCPS for a statement on Michel's arrest. A spokesperson said, "We do not discuss employee matters."

Investigators urge anyone who believes they may have been an alleged victim of Michel to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office.