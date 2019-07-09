ORLANDO, Fla. — The penalty phase for the man convicted of killing Winter Park nanny and personal assistant Jennifer Fulford could wrap up on Tuesday after some explosive testimony was heard on Monday.

Monday marked the second time during the trial that Scott Nelson took the stand, who the jury last month found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Fulford.

Nelson was combative at times while on the stand. Other times, he detailed his treatment over the years in prison in the hopes of swaying the jury into granting him a more lenient sentence.

"You go through such extreme situations, every shape manner and form. Locked in cells with extreme temperatures, cold, heat, insects, bugs. Pigeons, rats, roaches. Horrible food, abuse from staff. And that's the short list," he described.

Later in his testimony, Nelson told jurors he was a homicidal maniac.

When a prosecutor asked if he wanted to be sentenced to death, he replied "yes."

The case started when Fulford's body found in a wooded area, three days after she went missing back in 2017.

The court will be back in session on Tuesday at 9 a.m.