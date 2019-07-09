ORLANDO, Fla. – The Baby Shark Live! experience is coming to Orlando this fall, the Dr. Phillips Center announced Tuesday.

The viral sensation will be in town for one day only—Friday, October 4.

The 6 p.m. live show will include songs such as "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels On The Bus," "Jungle Boogie" and "Monkey Banana Dance!"

"In this one of a kind concert experience, young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and friends, go on fun adventures to learn and meet few friend!," reads a post on the Baby Shark Live.

Tickets for the Orlando live show start at $19.50 and will go on sale at on July 12.

For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.