Orlando Pride goalie and United States Women’s National Team goalie Ashlyn Harris' family and friends had a watch party of a lifetime Sunday at Whiskey Beach Pub.

The U.S. Women’s National Team won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final .

Mike Harris sits at the edge of his seat every time he watches a soccer game with his daughter as goalie. He said Ashlyn started playing soccer when she was a kid and was on the fast track to stardom at 8.

But for the Satellite Beach community, it's more than a game — they are watching one of their own make history.

While the 33-year-old goalkeeper focused on winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, her father says she's been a strong competitor since day one.

Her father says she started her professional career at 15 and in 2015 went on to win the FIFA Women's World Cup.

“She played in the inaugural under 19 world cup in 2002, and they won that,” Harris explained.

The proud father said even though his daughter hasn't skipped a beat, she's overcome some serious injuries and keeps on coming back to the field.

“She's been through several injuries, and a torn labrum in her hip and her shoulder, tore both her ACLs, and the day after surgery, she’s right in rehab getting ready again,” he recalled.

Her determination is what Judi Hiebert, who co-owns Whiskey Beach Pub, says makes Ashlyn not only an inspiration, but a role model for the community.

Now she can add a second Women's World Cup title to her name.

Just last month, Ashlyn debuted a co-branded collection with UMBRO, a worldwide soccer brand.