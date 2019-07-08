The re-developed Bethlehem Steel site is preparing for new business.

TMP Technologies is a manufacturer of cleaning products.

The company said it's moving forward with plans to build a new facility in Lackawanna at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

The company signed a letter of intent with the ILDC to purchase two parcels of the property.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the planned expansion will add about 30 jobs over the next few years with an average salary of $52,000.

Poloncarz said TMP’s new facility will result in a $20 million investment in Erie County’s economy.

The ILDC Board of Directors is expected to vote on the sale later this summer or early fall.

Pending approval, TMP plans to begin construction in the fall.