TEMPE, Ariz. — Coffee giant Starbucks has apologized to six police officers after an employee asked them to leave an Arizona store on the Fourth of July after a customer said they felt unsafe.

Starbucks issues apology to 6 police officers in July 4 incident

Barista asked officers to leave after customer expressed discomfort

#BoycottStarbucks trended after the incident

The officers had reportedly just bought their drinks and were standing together when a barista made the request for them to leave for a customer.

In a public statement , Starbucks Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said the company has “deep respect for the Tempe Police Department” and apologized “for any misunderstanding or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place” during the encounter.

The Tempe Officers Association said in a statement on Twitter that the officers had just bought their drinks and were standing together before their shift started when a barista made the request for a customer.

Heated debate on social media began and supporters of the police officers started a #BoycottStarbucks campaign on Twitter. The hashtag #DumpStarbucks had also trended.

Critics of the boycott say that the campaign ignores racist police behavior and police brutality that have made people feel unsafe around officers.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.