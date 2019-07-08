ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is recalling a plush toy of Toy Story 4 character Forky because some parts could be a choking hazard for young children.

Disney says manufacturing defect sparked the recall

Dolls were sold at Disney Stores and theme parks

Disney issued the recall for the 11-inch plush on Monday.

Disney says that because of a manufacturing defect, the plastic eyes on the doll can detach and pose a choking hazard.

The dolls were sold nationwide at Disney Stores, the Disney theme parks, and the Disney Store website from April through June for about $20.

Customers should take the toy away from children and return it to any store or theme park location for a refund.

Customers can also contact Disney at 866-537-7649 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.