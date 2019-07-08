FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The only cold-weather shelter in Flagler County, which was forced to close down in June, is fighting to overturn the decision made by Bunnell leaders.

Sheltering Tree fighting to overturn Bunnell decision to close its doors

PREVIOUS: Flagler County's Only Cold Weather Shelter Shutting Doors after Zoning Board Vote

On June 25, the Bunnell City Commission voted unanimously that the First United Methodist Church's "Sheltering Tree" could only operate as an overnight cold weather shelter or as an overnight relief center for volunteer emergency crews during "natural emergencies."

The zoning board voted to deny the special exception to continue operating the shelter, telling Spectrum News 13 the church was never approved by the city and that approval would have been required for them to have operated legally in the city.

It's something shelter leaders say was never enforced.

“If that were true, we’ve been operating for 11 years. Why did they not bring this to our attention nine years ago, 10 years ago?” said Vicky Letellier, Sheltering Tree Vice Chair of Operations.

The Sheltering Tree has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to step in.

The Bunnell City Commission meeting is Monday night at 7.