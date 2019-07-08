ORLANDO, Fla. — Blue-green algae is blooming around Florida, and the state needs your help to track the problem.

The toxic algae is tied to so-called "zombie fish" in Blue Spring State Park and dead fish and detritus in the Manatee River . Toxin levels in Lake Okeechobee are above what is deemed safe by the EPA.

To better track and deal with the algae problem, the state recently launched an interactive site to help report, locate and track the spread of algae.

The Algae Bloom Dashboard is on the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection website.

It includes a map of reported algae blooms in the last 90 days, which you can search by address or zip code.

It also includes information on what the algae blooms mean, possible health impacts, and a place to report algae blooms in your area. You can also subscribe to weekly updates.

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a blue-green algae task force to come up with solutions to the algae bloom. The more accurate the data the state gets, the better they can come up with solutions.

Head to the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection website to check out the Algae Bloom Dashboard.

To report algae blooms on a lake or freshwater river, call you can use the website, or call the agency at 1-855-305-3909.