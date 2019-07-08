SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A toddler is dead after her grandfather reportedly accidentally dropped her from the 11th story of a cruise ship while the ship was docked in San Juan.

The extended family, from Indiana, was traveling aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas, which was docked in Puerto Rico on Sunday when the 1-year-old died, the Associated Press reports.

Police Sgt. Nelson Sotelo told the AP that the grandfather, who is from Valparaiso, is under investigation. The rest of the family is from Granger.

"They're in shock," Sotelo said.

The police chief of South Bend told a television station in the city that the toddler is the daughter of a police department officer, the AP reported. He also disputed reports by Puerto Rico police that the girl was being held out of a window, the news service said.

The Freedom of the Seas is currently homeported to San Juan, but it previously sailed out of Port Canaveral .

"We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family," Royal Caribbean Cruises said in an emailed statement. "We've made our Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need."

The company told the AP that the ship departed Puerto Rico on Monday for St. Maarten on a new itinerary.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.